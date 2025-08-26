Left Menu

Ladakh's First Snowfall: Scenic White Blanket and Weather Warnings

Ladakh witnessed its first snowfall of the season, affecting high passes like Khardung La, and causing moderate rainfall in plains. A red weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and potential disruptions. Flights were cancelled, delaying the Dalai Lama's return to Dharamshala due to inclement weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:37 IST
Ladakh's First Snowfall: Scenic White Blanket and Weather Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's high altitude regions, including the renowned Khardung La pass, have experienced their first snowfall of the season, transforming the landscape into a picturesque snowscape.

Officials report light to moderate snowfall across most mountain passes, including Khardung La and Changla Top. Meanwhile, the plains have seen significant rainfall, prompting a red weather warning for the region.

The inclement weather has led to flight cancellations at Leh Airport, delaying the Dalai Lama's return to Dharamshala. Authorities caution about potential disruptions and risks, urging residents to follow advisories closely.

TRENDING

1
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

 India
3
Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

 Kosovo
4
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025