Ladakh's First Snowfall: Scenic White Blanket and Weather Warnings

Ladakh's high altitude regions, including the renowned Khardung La pass, have experienced their first snowfall of the season, transforming the landscape into a picturesque snowscape.

Officials report light to moderate snowfall across most mountain passes, including Khardung La and Changla Top. Meanwhile, the plains have seen significant rainfall, prompting a red weather warning for the region.

The inclement weather has led to flight cancellations at Leh Airport, delaying the Dalai Lama's return to Dharamshala. Authorities caution about potential disruptions and risks, urging residents to follow advisories closely.