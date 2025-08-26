Ladakh's First Snowfall: Scenic White Blanket and Weather Warnings
Ladakh witnessed its first snowfall of the season, affecting high passes like Khardung La, and causing moderate rainfall in plains. A red weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and potential disruptions. Flights were cancelled, delaying the Dalai Lama's return to Dharamshala due to inclement weather.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:37 IST
Ladakh's high altitude regions, including the renowned Khardung La pass, have experienced their first snowfall of the season, transforming the landscape into a picturesque snowscape.
Officials report light to moderate snowfall across most mountain passes, including Khardung La and Changla Top. Meanwhile, the plains have seen significant rainfall, prompting a red weather warning for the region.
The inclement weather has led to flight cancellations at Leh Airport, delaying the Dalai Lama's return to Dharamshala. Authorities caution about potential disruptions and risks, urging residents to follow advisories closely.
