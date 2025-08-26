Left Menu

Nabard aims to undertake maiden ECB in FY26: Chairman

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:56 IST
Nabard aims to undertake maiden ECB in FY26: Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) is looking to raise its maiden external commercial borrowing in FY26, a top official said on Tuesday.

The entity has received the Reserve Bank approval to undertake such an issuance and is now gearing up for it, its chairman Shaji KV told reporters here.

''We have the permission in place and have started work on it,'' Shaji said, speaking on the sidelines of the annual Fibac event here.

The bank is keen to undertake the issuance in FY26 itself, Shaji said, choosing not to point out to an exact timeline or quantum to be raised.

Proceeds of the issue will be deployed for climate change-related financing activities for which funds are available at a discount, he said, adding that nearly the entire rural portfolio of the lender will qualify under the category.

Stating that it is yet to appoint merchant bankers to undertake the fundraise, he said the final costs of borrowing will play an important role in determining the final outcome of the ECB plans.

It will first set up a representative office in the GIFT City to undertake the ECB, he said, adding that if the activity increases, Nabard may also open a full-fledged branch in the international financial services centre.

When asked for the reasons why it has not done any issuances in the domestic market despite having a borrowing calendar, Shaji pointed to the hardening of yields, hinting that the higher costs impeded it from accessing the markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Six persons sentenced to three years imprisonment in TN tiger poaching case

Six persons sentenced to three years imprisonment in TN tiger poaching case

 India
2
SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregistered financial influencers

SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregister...

 India
3
BJD appoints presidents of students', youth wings

BJD appoints presidents of students', youth wings

 India
4
US prosecutors fail three times to secure indictment in FBI assault case

US prosecutors fail three times to secure indictment in FBI assault case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025