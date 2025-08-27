Left Menu

Flood Fury: Jammu and Kashmir's Ongoing Battle Against Torrential Rains

Relentless rains have caused severe flooding in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to mass evacuations, landslides, and casualties. Efforts are underway to rescue trapped individuals, while crucial infrastructure suffers damage due to overflowing water bodies. Officials remain on high alert as rivers dangerously exceed safety levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 08:22 IST
Flood Fury: Jammu and Kashmir's Ongoing Battle Against Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of continued torrential rains, Jammu and Kashmir faces severe flooding, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas. The crisis has been exacerbated by a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, claiming nine lives, while leaving 21 injured.

Authorities report that a flash flood in Kishtwar district obliterated 10 residential homes and a bridge, although no casualties were immediately cited. Rescue operations also aim at saving over a dozen trapped paramilitary personnel in flooded Lakhanpur village.

With major rivers like Tawi and Chenab surging past dangerous levels, infrastructural damage mounts as relentless rainfall pounds the region. Rising water levels in the Jhelum further heighten the crisis, leaving officials on high alert.

TRENDING

1
Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

 Global
2
Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

 India
3
Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

 Australia
4
Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025