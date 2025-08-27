Flood Fury: Jammu and Kashmir's Ongoing Battle Against Torrential Rains

In the wake of continued torrential rains, Jammu and Kashmir faces severe flooding, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas. The crisis has been exacerbated by a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, claiming nine lives, while leaving 21 injured.

Authorities report that a flash flood in Kishtwar district obliterated 10 residential homes and a bridge, although no casualties were immediately cited. Rescue operations also aim at saving over a dozen trapped paramilitary personnel in flooded Lakhanpur village.

With major rivers like Tawi and Chenab surging past dangerous levels, infrastructural damage mounts as relentless rainfall pounds the region. Rising water levels in the Jhelum further heighten the crisis, leaving officials on high alert.