Rising Seas and Coastal Erosion: Lagos' Existential Battle
Lagos' coastal communities, like Apakin, face severe threats from rising seas and coastal erosion, exacerbated by government projects like deepwater ports. The Commonwealth's 'Living Lands Charter' is criticized for its lack of enforcement, leaving communities feeling powerless despite pledges of support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:34 IST
In Lagos, Nigeria, the coastal village of Apakin grapples with severe ocean surges, which have devastated homes, boats, and livelihoods, as rising seas pose ongoing threats.
Local chief Abimbola Iyowun expressed residents' fears that their land may soon be consumed by the sea. A 2022 report blames deepwater ports for significant shoreline loss.
Critics point to projects like the Dangote oil refinery as exacerbating these issues. The Commonwealth's 'Living Lands Charter' has faced criticism for its lack of enforcement on climate action.
