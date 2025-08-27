Rising Seas and Coastal Erosion: Lagos' Existential Battle

In Lagos, Nigeria, the coastal village of Apakin grapples with severe ocean surges, which have devastated homes, boats, and livelihoods, as rising seas pose ongoing threats.

Local chief Abimbola Iyowun expressed residents' fears that their land may soon be consumed by the sea. A 2022 report blames deepwater ports for significant shoreline loss.

Critics point to projects like the Dangote oil refinery as exacerbating these issues. The Commonwealth's 'Living Lands Charter' has faced criticism for its lack of enforcement on climate action.

