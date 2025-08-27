Left Menu

Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

Pixxel Space and Dhruva Space have successfully launched satellites using SpaceX's Falcon-9, advancing their satellite imaging capabilities. Pixxel's Firefly satellites mark a key milestone in their hyperspectral constellation, while Dhruva's LEAP-01 mission supports innovative payloads from Australian firms, transforming how we observe Earth and its ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two innovative start-ups, Pixxel Space and Dhruva Space, have made strides in satellite imaging by launching their projects on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Pixxel's milestone comes with the deployment of three Firefly satellites, completing the first phase of their hyperspectral constellation. This advancement promises a continuous planetary memory, offering sharper insights into the Earth's ecosystem, as emphasized by founder Awais Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Dhruva Space introduced its LEAP-01 mission, a commercial endeavour housing technology from Australian companies. As both firms expand their technological boundaries, the quests aim to reveal previously invisible environmental changes, enhancing our understanding and facilitating future breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

