Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

Two innovative start-ups, Pixxel Space and Dhruva Space, have made strides in satellite imaging by launching their projects on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Pixxel's milestone comes with the deployment of three Firefly satellites, completing the first phase of their hyperspectral constellation. This advancement promises a continuous planetary memory, offering sharper insights into the Earth's ecosystem, as emphasized by founder Awais Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Dhruva Space introduced its LEAP-01 mission, a commercial endeavour housing technology from Australian companies. As both firms expand their technological boundaries, the quests aim to reveal previously invisible environmental changes, enhancing our understanding and facilitating future breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)