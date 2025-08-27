Seismic Shock: Taiwan's Latest Earthquake Alert
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeast coast, with no immediate damage reported. The quake, felt in Taipei, had a depth of 112 km and was located 20 km offshore from Yilan county. Taiwan, positioned near two tectonic plates, frequently experiences earthquakes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:58 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck near the northeast coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, as reported by the island's weather administration. Fortunately, there are no immediate reports of damage.
The earthquake briefly rattled buildings in Taipei, the capital. According to the weather administration, the quake was centered 20 kilometers offshore from Yilan county, at a depth of 112 kilometers.
Taiwan is situated near the junction of two tectonic plates, making it prone to earthquakes. Historical events include a tragic quake that claimed over 2,000 lives in 1999 and another in 2016 that resulted in more than 100 fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement