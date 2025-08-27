Seismic Shock: Taiwan's Latest Earthquake Alert

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck near the northeast coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, as reported by the island's weather administration. Fortunately, there are no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake briefly rattled buildings in Taipei, the capital. According to the weather administration, the quake was centered 20 kilometers offshore from Yilan county, at a depth of 112 kilometers.

Taiwan is situated near the junction of two tectonic plates, making it prone to earthquakes. Historical events include a tragic quake that claimed over 2,000 lives in 1999 and another in 2016 that resulted in more than 100 fatalities.

