Rising Methane Emissions: Brazil's Climatic Challenge

A recent study reveals a 6% increase in Brazilian methane emissions from 2020 to 2023, driven largely by beef and dairy production. Brazil, the second-highest methane emitter in 2023, exceeded Italy's total greenhouse gas emissions. The country's emissions have serious implications for global warming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil has witnessed a 6% rise in methane emissions from 2020 to 2023, according to a recent study by the Climate Observatory. This year, the country emitted 21.1 million tons of methane, marking its second-highest level and attributing a bulk of this pollution to its beef and dairy industries.

Methane, significantly more effective at warming the planet than carbon dioxide, has become a focal point of concern as Brazil's emissions surpass Italy's entire greenhouse gas output over the same period. The Climate Observatory emphasized that methane's warming potential is 28 times greater than CO2 over a century.

Ranked as the fifth-largest methane emitter globally, Brazil's emissions stem primarily from cattle digestion and related processes. As Brazil gears up to host the COP 30 climate conference in November, these findings pose critical discussions for global climate strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

