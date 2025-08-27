Left Menu

Taiwan's Resilience: Earthquake Jolts Yet Causes No Harm

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Taiwan, causing buildings to shake in Taipei but with no reported damage. TSMC, a major chipmaker, reported no disruptions. Taiwan's susceptibility to earthquakes is noted, with historical references to significant past quakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit near Taiwan's northeast coast on Wednesday, as reported by the island's weather administration. Despite the tremors causing buildings to shake briefly in Taipei, there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake's epicenter was located approximately 20 kilometers offshore from Yilan county, with a depth of 112 kilometers. Both the Taiwan weather administration and the fire department confirmed the absence of any damage reports.

TSMC, a leading global chipmaker based in Taiwan, reported that the tremor did not reach the emergency evacuation threshold for its facilities. Positioned at the intersection of two tectonic plates, Taiwan frequently experiences seismic activity, having faced devastating earthquakes in the past, including a magnitude 7.3 event in 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)

