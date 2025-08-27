Odisha Under Siege: Torrential Rains Paralyze Southern Districts

On Wednesday, incessant rainfall triggered by a low-pressure area wreaked havoc in southern Odisha, inundating areas in Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur. Flooding remains a pressing concern, with over 100 villages still marooned in northern districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heavy downpours across the state, intensifying after the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal solidified its presence. Predicting more rain through Thursday morning, officials warn of a prolonged spell across Odisha, exacerbating flood conditions.

Transport networks came to a halt, particularly on the National Highway-326, impacting movement to and from Telangana. Relief efforts are underway, providing essentials as citizens navigate the rising waters. Despite water levels in major rivers like the Subarnarekha receding, many areas, particularly in Balasore and Jajpur, are still grappling with standing floodwaters.

