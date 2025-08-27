Unraveling the Gaza Hospital Strike

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon revealed on Wednesday that more information on Monday's strike at Gaza's Nasser Hospital is forthcoming. The tragic incident resulted in at least 20 casualties, including five journalists.

Speaking to reporters, Danon emphasized the ongoing investigation, which aims to shed light on the unsettling event. He reassured that details will emerge in the coming days.

Echoing Israel's official stance, Danon stated, 'Our goal is to fight terrorists, not journalists or innocents.' The statement underscores the complexity of military operations in conflict zones.

