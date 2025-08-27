Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

Five family members, including an elderly woman, were injured following a roof collapse in Ghaziabad's Trans-Hindon area. The incident took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday in Sanjay Colony of Arthla village, according to local police reports.

Authorities identified the victims as Zahid, 55, his wife Shahnaz, 50, his mother Aliman Begum, 80, their son Zakir, 22, and daughter Nazrana, 20. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil confirmed the details of the incident.

Police responded promptly to rescue the trapped family members and transported them to MMG District Government Hospital. Officials report that all the injured individuals are receiving medical treatment and are in a stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)