Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Prabodh Saxena, convened a high-level meeting to evaluate the ongoing flood situation and coordinate relief measures. This gathering included administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, and officials from key departments.

During the meeting, Saxena urged the relevant departments to expedite the restoration of crucial services such as roads, water supply, electricity, and telecommunication networks that were disrupted by the severe weather conditions.

The Chief Secretary reported significant progress, highlighting the safe evacuation of individuals stranded in Manimahesh. He also emphasized that relief and rehabilitation operations are proceeding rapidly in all affected regions.