Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena held a meeting to assess the flood situation and relief efforts. Essential services like roads and electricity are being prioritized for restoration. Heavy rains caused landslides and disruptions across the state. People stranded in Manimahesh have been safely evacuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Prabodh Saxena, convened a high-level meeting to evaluate the ongoing flood situation and coordinate relief measures. This gathering included administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, and officials from key departments.

During the meeting, Saxena urged the relevant departments to expedite the restoration of crucial services such as roads, water supply, electricity, and telecommunication networks that were disrupted by the severe weather conditions.

The Chief Secretary reported significant progress, highlighting the safe evacuation of individuals stranded in Manimahesh. He also emphasized that relief and rehabilitation operations are proceeding rapidly in all affected regions.

