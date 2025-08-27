Left Menu

Rescue Mission: Chhota Matka's Dramatic Recovery

Tiger T-126, also known as 'Chhota Matka', was rescued after a territorial fight in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Reserve. The big cat sustained serious injuries while killing rival T-158. A Rapid Response Team tranquillised and moved him to a treatment center following NTCA's guidelines to prevent human-wildlife conflict.

Tiger T-126, popularly dubbed 'Chhota Matka', found himself in peril after a fierce territorial skirmish within Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Reserve. Officials reported that this notable big cat sustained severe injuries while vanquishing his rival, T-158, in a deadly power struggle.

The injured tiger was swiftly tranquillised and extricated from compartment No. 51 in the Khadsangi Range. The rapid rescue was conducted by a Special Rapid Response Team, highlighting the urgent need for intervention. Chhota Matka was promptly transported to the Transit Treatment Centre in Chandrapur for medical attention.

Pursuant to the National Tiger Conservation Authority and a technical committee's advisement, directives issued on August 27 necessitated Chhota Matka's capture to mitigate potential human-wildlife conflict risks, underscoring the critical balance required between wildlife conservation and human safety.

