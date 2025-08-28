Left Menu

'Jaw-droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery and Tech Updates

A bizarre new dinosaur, Spicomellus, was unearthed in Morocco, showcasing extraordinary armor. Firefly Aerospace is set to resume rocket launches after obtaining FAA clearance, while Amazon plans to expand Kuiper satellite services in Vietnam following discussions with the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:29 IST
'Jaw-droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery and Tech Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Researchers have uncovered a fascinating dinosaur species in Morocco that stands out due to its elaborate armor and spikes. Spicomellus, dating back 165 million years, is a newly identified ankylosaur, offering fresh insights into the Jurassic Period's ecology.

Firefly Aerospace has gained clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to proceed with Alpha rocket launches. This resolution follows a technical setback in April, resulting in the company's shares rising by nearly 5%.

In Vietnam, Amazon plans to launch its Kuiper satellite services, as affirmed by a statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology. The announcement follows a meaningful meeting in Hanoi with Amazon's Global Licensing head, Gonzalo de Dios.

TRENDING

1
Activist Manoj Jarange’s Call for Maratha Reservation Gains Momentum

Activist Manoj Jarange’s Call for Maratha Reservation Gains Momentum

 India
2
Flood Alert Issued for Krishna River Amid Rising Waters

Flood Alert Issued for Krishna River Amid Rising Waters

 India
3
Dollar Sinks Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump Pressure

Dollar Sinks Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump Pressure

 Global
4
Turain Software Expands SaaS and CPaaS Innovation Hub to Bengaluru

Turain Software Expands SaaS and CPaaS Innovation Hub to Bengaluru

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025