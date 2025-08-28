'Jaw-droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery and Tech Updates
A bizarre new dinosaur, Spicomellus, was unearthed in Morocco, showcasing extraordinary armor. Firefly Aerospace is set to resume rocket launches after obtaining FAA clearance, while Amazon plans to expand Kuiper satellite services in Vietnam following discussions with the Ministry of Science and Technology.
Researchers have uncovered a fascinating dinosaur species in Morocco that stands out due to its elaborate armor and spikes. Spicomellus, dating back 165 million years, is a newly identified ankylosaur, offering fresh insights into the Jurassic Period's ecology.
Firefly Aerospace has gained clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to proceed with Alpha rocket launches. This resolution follows a technical setback in April, resulting in the company's shares rising by nearly 5%.
In Vietnam, Amazon plans to launch its Kuiper satellite services, as affirmed by a statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology. The announcement follows a meaningful meeting in Hanoi with Amazon's Global Licensing head, Gonzalo de Dios.
- READ MORE ON:
- dinosaur
- Spicomellus
- Morocco
- ankylosaur
- FAA
- Firefly Aerospace
- rocket launch
- Amazon
- Kuiper
- Vietnam
ALSO READ
Goa's Healthcare Conclave Sparks Travel Surge: HIFAA 2025 a Game-Changer
FAA Headquarters Relocation & Tech Overhaul Initiated
Trump's Impact: From Offshore Wind to FAA Relocation
US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX production cap
FAA's Transition: Embracing Modernization