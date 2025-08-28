'Jaw-droppingly Weird' Dinosaur Discovery and Tech Updates

Researchers have uncovered a fascinating dinosaur species in Morocco that stands out due to its elaborate armor and spikes. Spicomellus, dating back 165 million years, is a newly identified ankylosaur, offering fresh insights into the Jurassic Period's ecology.

Firefly Aerospace has gained clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to proceed with Alpha rocket launches. This resolution follows a technical setback in April, resulting in the company's shares rising by nearly 5%.

In Vietnam, Amazon plans to launch its Kuiper satellite services, as affirmed by a statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology. The announcement follows a meaningful meeting in Hanoi with Amazon's Global Licensing head, Gonzalo de Dios.