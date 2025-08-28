Karnataka on Edge: Heavy Rains Lead to Alerts and Precautions
Several parts of Karnataka experienced heavy rains, leading to orange and yellow alerts by the IMD. In districts like Bidar and Dakshina Kannada, educational institutions were closed. Authorities have taken precautionary measures, including warning fishermen, deploying nodal officers, and advising the public to remain indoors due to predicted adverse weather conditions.
Heavy rains battered various regions of Karnataka on Thursday morning, triggering the issuance of orange and yellow alerts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This prompted the closure of schools and colleges and the implementation of safety measures across impacted districts.
In Bidar district, torrents of rain led to the inundation of bridges, causing their closure and prompting Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma to declare holidays for educational institutions. Similarly, Dakshina Kannada district authorities declared a holiday for educational establishments, following an orange alert for significant rainfall from the IMD.
The public has been advised to stay safe indoors, avoid low-lying and coastal areas, and remain vigilant as the Meteorological Centre forecasts continued rainfall with potential lightning and gusty winds. Fishermen have been warned against going to sea, and district officials are urged to stay responsive to emergencies.
