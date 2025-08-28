Karnataka on Edge: Heavy Rains Lead to Alerts and Precautions

Heavy rains battered various regions of Karnataka on Thursday morning, triggering the issuance of orange and yellow alerts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This prompted the closure of schools and colleges and the implementation of safety measures across impacted districts.

In Bidar district, torrents of rain led to the inundation of bridges, causing their closure and prompting Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma to declare holidays for educational institutions. Similarly, Dakshina Kannada district authorities declared a holiday for educational establishments, following an orange alert for significant rainfall from the IMD.

The public has been advised to stay safe indoors, avoid low-lying and coastal areas, and remain vigilant as the Meteorological Centre forecasts continued rainfall with potential lightning and gusty winds. Fishermen have been warned against going to sea, and district officials are urged to stay responsive to emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)