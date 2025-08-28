Rivers Rise: Andhra Pradesh on Alert

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has raised alarms as floodwaters climb in the Krishna and Godavari rivers, prompting a first-level warning at Prakasam Barrage. Significant inflows and outflows are being monitored, with Krishna river observing 4.05 lakh cusecs and Godavari 5.31 lakh cusecs.

Persistent heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributes to the increased water levels. APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain has urged residents in low-lying areas and by the riverbanks to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations underway, authorities advise extreme caution, especially in avoiding crossing streams and canals. The Godavari river is expected to meet its first warning level by Friday, heightening safety concerns for the region's inhabitants.

