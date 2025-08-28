Left Menu

Rivers Rise: Andhra Pradesh on Alert

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority alerted that floodwaters are rising rapidly in the Krishna and Godavari rivers, issuing a first-level warning. Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are causing significant water inflows and outflows, urging residents to exercise caution, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:34 IST
Rivers Rise: Andhra Pradesh on Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has raised alarms as floodwaters climb in the Krishna and Godavari rivers, prompting a first-level warning at Prakasam Barrage. Significant inflows and outflows are being monitored, with Krishna river observing 4.05 lakh cusecs and Godavari 5.31 lakh cusecs.

Persistent heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributes to the increased water levels. APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain has urged residents in low-lying areas and by the riverbanks to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations underway, authorities advise extreme caution, especially in avoiding crossing streams and canals. The Godavari river is expected to meet its first warning level by Friday, heightening safety concerns for the region's inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

 India
2
Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

 India
3
Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

 India
4
France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025