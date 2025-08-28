Left Menu

Ganga's Rise Disrupts Life in Varanasi: Ghats Submerged, Rituals Relocated

The rising levels of the Ganga river have disrupted life in Varanasi, submerging ghats and forcing relocation of rituals and cremations to rooftops. With the water level nearing danger marks, officials and locals are on high alert, taking preventive measures to mitigate flood-related challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:30 IST
Ganga's Rise Disrupts Life in Varanasi: Ghats Submerged, Rituals Relocated
  • Country:
  • India

In Varanasi, the steadily rising Ganga river has significantly disrupted normal activities along the ghats, officials reported on Thursday. The rising water levels have forced the relocation of the famed 'aarti' ritual and cremations to rooftops as the lower parts of Dashashwamedh Ghat remain submerged.

The crossing of the warning mark at 70.91 meters, approaching the imminent danger level of 71.262 meters, has prompted district officials to remain vigilant, with instructions issued to maintain hygiene in relief camps while controlling waterlogged areas.

This flood-like situation is affecting not just Varanasi, but also the nearby district of Mirzapur where the Ganga has breached its warning level. The Varuna tributary's swell further exacerbates the situation, compelling many families to evacuate to safer zones. Authorities continue to implement necessary measures to mitigate potential damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

