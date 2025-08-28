Left Menu

Delhi's Mega Waste Cleanup: Fresh Tenders to Transform Landfills

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is initiating fresh tenders to bio-mine over 1.4 crore metric tonnes of waste across Delhi's three landfill sites: Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla. This second phase of waste remediation aims to transform these sites into green zones and energy hubs, achieving unprecedented waste removal efficiency.

Updated: 28-08-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced the issuance of new tenders aimed at processing over 1.4 crore metric tonnes of legacy waste from the city's largest landfill sites. Currently, the MCD achieves a bio-mining efficiency of 20,000-25,000 tonnes daily, excluding rainy days.

The landfill sites in focus—Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla—have been undergoing extensive remediation. As part of this initiative, the MCD released a Request for Proposal (RFP) on August 26 for bio-mining 40 lakh metric tonnes at Bhalswa. Similar tenders for Okhla and Ghazipur will be floated shortly.

This project marks the second phase of the comprehensive bio-mining effort that started in 2022. A civic official stated that the new tenders are crucial for sustaining the waste removal momentum and for transforming these waste sites into public green zones and renewable energy hubs, drawing inspiration from the Indore and Surat models.

