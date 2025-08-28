Left Menu

DPCC Introduces SOP for Environmental Compensation Assessment

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has released a standard operating procedure for assessing environmental compensation when the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) closes construction projects over air quality violations. The SOP mandates comprehensive verification, including site inspections and IT tools for evidence validation.

Updated: 28-08-2025 20:54 IST
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is taking a robust approach to enforce environmental standards, introducing a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for evaluating environmental compensation. This development follows orders from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to halt construction projects that breach air quality guidelines.

Under the SOP, state pollution boards must verify violation durations through thorough inspections and credible evidence before levying penalties. The CAQM also emphasizes that any documentary evidence from project managers should be meticulously reviewed to ensure fair compensation calculations.

The DPCC initiative requires officials to validate compliance through signed inspection reports, geo-tagged photos, certified communications, and more, within three days. Plans are also underway to incorporate IT tools for evidence validation, including forensic audits, aimed at enhancing overall regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

