DPCC Introduces SOP for Environmental Compensation Assessment

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is taking a robust approach to enforce environmental standards, introducing a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for evaluating environmental compensation. This development follows orders from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to halt construction projects that breach air quality guidelines.

Under the SOP, state pollution boards must verify violation durations through thorough inspections and credible evidence before levying penalties. The CAQM also emphasizes that any documentary evidence from project managers should be meticulously reviewed to ensure fair compensation calculations.

The DPCC initiative requires officials to validate compliance through signed inspection reports, geo-tagged photos, certified communications, and more, within three days. Plans are also underway to incorporate IT tools for evidence validation, including forensic audits, aimed at enhancing overall regulatory compliance.

