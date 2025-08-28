Left Menu

Tragic Downpours: Fatalities from Rain-Related Incidents

Since August 27, at least five people have died due to rain-related incidents, with three still missing. The fatalities occurred due to flooding and a wall collapse, particularly affecting districts like Kamareddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Since August 27, the current bout of heavy rains has tragically resulted in the loss of at least five lives, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.

In addition to the fatalities, three individuals remain missing after becoming trapped in floodwaters. Authorities are actively searching for these missing persons.

The severe weather has particularly impacted districts such as Kamareddy, where deaths were reported due to individuals being swept away by floodwaters and a separate incident involving a wall collapse.

