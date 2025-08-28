Himachal Pradesh Faces Crisis: Rains Trigger Landslides and Floods
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to devastating landslides and flash floods, causing casualties and trapping residents in remote areas like Bada Bhangal. Essential services are disrupted, and relief efforts are underway despite challenging weather conditions. The situation remains critical with roads, water, and power supplies severely affected.
Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a severe crisis as heavy rains result in widespread landslides and flash floods across the state, particularly affecting districts like Chamba and Kangra.
The relentless downpour has disrupted road connectivity and mobile services, leaving many residents stranded. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the casualties.
Efforts to deliver essential supplies to isolated villages are underway despite weather challenges, with rescue operations continuing amid deteriorating conditions. The state faces an immense task as it copes with significant losses and damages.
