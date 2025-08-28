Himachal Pradesh Faces Crisis: Rains Trigger Landslides and Floods

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a severe crisis as heavy rains result in widespread landslides and flash floods across the state, particularly affecting districts like Chamba and Kangra.

The relentless downpour has disrupted road connectivity and mobile services, leaving many residents stranded. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the casualties.

Efforts to deliver essential supplies to isolated villages are underway despite weather challenges, with rescue operations continuing amid deteriorating conditions. The state faces an immense task as it copes with significant losses and damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)