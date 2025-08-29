Left Menu

Aaradhna Colony: A Beacon of Sustainable Living Recognized by NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will recognize Aaradhna Colony for its sustainable waste management and community cleanliness, declaring it an 'Anupam Colony.' The initiative promotes NDMC's 'Cleaner and Greener Tomorrow' goal, integrating waste management with social outreach, and inspiring community participation across Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aaradhna Colony in Moti Bagh is set to be declared an 'Anupam Colony' by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday, earning accolades for its exemplary waste management and community-led cleanliness efforts.

NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra will announce this prestigious recognition at a scheduled ceremony at 9 am. The initiative aligns with NDMC's vision of 'Together for a Cleaner and Greener Tomorrow,' showcasing the colony's integrated waste processing model and social outreach innovations like the Reduce-Reuse-Recycle Centre and the Neki ki Deewar.

This recognition follows previous accolades given to Satya Sadan and Bharti Nagar as 'Anupam Colonies,' with more areas expected to join the campaign. NDMC aims to foster sustainability and inspire active community involvement for a cleaner, greener Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

