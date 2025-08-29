Collapse of Allegedly Unauthorized Building in Maharashtra's Palghar Claims 17 Lives

A tragic incident in Virar, Maharashtra, saw the collapse of the Ramabai Apartment, an allegedly unauthorised structure, claiming 17 lives. The building, constructed in 2012 and housing 50 flats, unexpectedly fell during a birthday celebration, trapping and killing residents, including an entire family.

The Maharashtra government has offered Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. Builder Nital Sane has been arrested under serious charges, as the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation filed a complaint blaming him for negligence. This has sparked a debate on issues of building safety and accountability for unauthorised constructions.

High-profile leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their grief. Both leaders prayed for the injured and emphasised government assistance for affected families. Meanwhile, further investigations into structural safety and regulatory enforcement are being demanded by residents and officials alike.

