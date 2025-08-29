Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA

The Enhanced Games, allowing athletes to use banned substances, filed an $800 million lawsuit against WADA and other sports bodies. WADA remains opposed, citing health risks and receiving global support. The controversial event, set for May 2026, faces backlash from athletic federations and organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:32 IST
Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has reiterated its stance against the Enhanced Games amid a lawsuit filed by the event's organizers, who allow athletes to use banned substances.

Enhanced Games claims the suit, targeting World Aquatics, USA Swimming, and WADA for up to $800 million, combats what they see as an illegal effort to dismantle the event.

Despite the legal battle, WADA, backed by athletes and global organizations, opposes the initiative, citing health risks associated with performance-enhancing drugs.

World Aquatics recently banned participants from events supporting banned drug use after a Greek swimmer associated with Enhanced Games broke a world record. USA Swimming and World Aquatics have declined to comment.

Enhanced Games aims to enhance athlete abilities through technology, with its inaugural competition scheduled for May 2026 in Las Vegas. The event includes disciplines such as swimming, athletics, and weightlifting, though athlete participation remains scarce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA

Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA

 Global
3
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's Key Visit to Taiwan

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's Key Visit to Taiwan

 Taiwan
4
South Korean prosecutors indict the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reports AP.

South Korean prosecutors indict the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025