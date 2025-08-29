Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has reiterated its stance against the Enhanced Games amid a lawsuit filed by the event's organizers, who allow athletes to use banned substances.

Enhanced Games claims the suit, targeting World Aquatics, USA Swimming, and WADA for up to $800 million, combats what they see as an illegal effort to dismantle the event.

Despite the legal battle, WADA, backed by athletes and global organizations, opposes the initiative, citing health risks associated with performance-enhancing drugs.

World Aquatics recently banned participants from events supporting banned drug use after a Greek swimmer associated with Enhanced Games broke a world record. USA Swimming and World Aquatics have declined to comment.

Enhanced Games aims to enhance athlete abilities through technology, with its inaugural competition scheduled for May 2026 in Las Vegas. The event includes disciplines such as swimming, athletics, and weightlifting, though athlete participation remains scarce.

