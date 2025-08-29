Left Menu

Devastating Cloudbursts Trigger Landslides in Uttarakhand

Cloudbursts in the Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts of Uttarakhand have caused landslides, injuring and trapping people. Rescue operations continue amid widespread damage. The calamities follow previous destructive flash floods in the region this monsoon season, impacting numerous villages and leading to numerous individuals reportedly missing.

Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:28 IST
Devastating Cloudbursts Trigger Landslides in Uttarakhand
Early Friday saw cloudbursts wreak havoc in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, leading to landslides that left several people injured or missing, officials confirmed.

A house and a cowshed in Chamoli's Mopata village were buried by debris, trapping a couple inside, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari stated.

Efforts to rescue those affected are ongoing, with significant damage reported in Basukedaar of Rudraprayag. The Chief Minister has assured that local administrations are actively conducting relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

