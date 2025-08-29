Devastating Cloudbursts Trigger Landslides in Uttarakhand

Early Friday saw cloudbursts wreak havoc in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, leading to landslides that left several people injured or missing, officials confirmed.

A house and a cowshed in Chamoli's Mopata village were buried by debris, trapping a couple inside, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari stated.

Efforts to rescue those affected are ongoing, with significant damage reported in Basukedaar of Rudraprayag. The Chief Minister has assured that local administrations are actively conducting relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)