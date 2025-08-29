Devastating Cloudbursts Trigger Landslides in Uttarakhand
Cloudbursts in the Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts of Uttarakhand have caused landslides, injuring and trapping people. Rescue operations continue amid widespread damage. The calamities follow previous destructive flash floods in the region this monsoon season, impacting numerous villages and leading to numerous individuals reportedly missing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Early Friday saw cloudbursts wreak havoc in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, leading to landslides that left several people injured or missing, officials confirmed.
A house and a cowshed in Chamoli's Mopata village were buried by debris, trapping a couple inside, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari stated.
Efforts to rescue those affected are ongoing, with significant damage reported in Basukedaar of Rudraprayag. The Chief Minister has assured that local administrations are actively conducting relief operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Assembly Pushes for National Disaster Status After Monsoon Devastation
Monsoon Havoc: Punjab's Battle Against Floodwaters
Manimahesh Yatra: Pilgrims Safe Amidst Monsoon Chaos
Mizoram Assembly Wraps Up Productive Monsoon Session
Relief Efforts and Road Blockage: Chamoli Police Address Joshimath-Malari Route Closure