Discovery of Antique Mortar Shells in Jammu and Kashmir
Two old mortar shells were recently discovered in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have acted on local intelligence to secure and defuse these shells. The shells were found in Kalakote town and Seri Kangra in Mendhar tehsil.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:29 IST
Security forces have recovered two old mortar shells in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources.
The first shell was identified and secured in the Kalakote town area following a tip-off, with efforts underway to safely defuse it.
Similarly, locals in Mendhar tehsil's Seri Kangra area reported another old mortar shell, which is also being handled by the security personnel.
