Shocking Case of Coercion and Abuse: Girl Held Hostage by Villagers

A 17-year-old girl in Nuh district reportedly endured a night of horrific abuse by three men from her village, authorities disclosed Monday. A case has been filed under relevant BNS and POCSO Act provisions, and police have formed special teams to apprehend the suspects.

The ordeal began after the accused, previously known to the victim, allegedly coerced her over several months. According to the victim's father, they initially assaulted and blackmailed her, leading to further threats culminating in the recent assault. They reportedly took her from her home under duress on a Friday evening and brutalized her overnight.

Police stated that the men threatened to distribute videos of the assault unless the victim maintained contact. An FIR was lodged on Saturday, and law enforcement officers remain in pursuit of the trio, known informally to the victim, pressing further into their ongoing investigation.