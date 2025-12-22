Left Menu

Shocking Case of Coercion and Abuse: Girl Held Hostage by Villagers

A teenage girl in Nuh district was allegedly gang-raped by three villagers who used coercion and threats. Following a complaint, police registered a case under BNS and POCSO Act. Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects, who also threatened to distribute incriminating videos of the victim online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:31 IST
Shocking Case of Coercion and Abuse: Girl Held Hostage by Villagers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl in Nuh district reportedly endured a night of horrific abuse by three men from her village, authorities disclosed Monday. A case has been filed under relevant BNS and POCSO Act provisions, and police have formed special teams to apprehend the suspects.

The ordeal began after the accused, previously known to the victim, allegedly coerced her over several months. According to the victim's father, they initially assaulted and blackmailed her, leading to further threats culminating in the recent assault. They reportedly took her from her home under duress on a Friday evening and brutalized her overnight.

Police stated that the men threatened to distribute videos of the assault unless the victim maintained contact. An FIR was lodged on Saturday, and law enforcement officers remain in pursuit of the trio, known informally to the victim, pressing further into their ongoing investigation.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025