Varanasi's Battle with Rising Water: Floods and Resilience

In a concerning development for the historic city of Varanasi, rising water levels in the Ganga and Varuna rivers have triggered a new wave of floods, inundating low-lying areas and bringing daily life to a standstill.

The Central Water Commission reported that water levels in the Ganga river reached 71 meters on Friday, surpassing the warning benchmark of 70.262 meters, with the danger mark just a hair away at 71.262 meters. With all of Varanasi's iconic ghats underwater, traditional rituals like cremations and the famous 'Ganga Aarti' have been relocated to rooftops, while residents in areas like Ramana and Nagwa find themselves grappling with floodwater that invaded homes and streets.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shantanu Kumar Sinswar assured that flood relief centers are ready with necessities and medical support, as displaced residents face challenges including ruined crops and the menace of mosquitoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)