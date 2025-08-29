Supreme Court Orders NALSA Inspection on Homeless Shelter Relocation

The Supreme Court intervened on Friday regarding the contentious relocation of urban homeless shelters in Delhi, triggered by ongoing work from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The court has tasked the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) with evaluating and reporting on the situation.

This development follows a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by E R Kumar in 2003, which focused on the closure of eight shelter homes at Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan due to construction expansions. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, emphasized the plight of the hundreds rendered homeless by these closures.

The court has ordered NALSA to conduct a detailed inspection, verifying the number of residents affected, the capacity of alternative sites, and the facilities available. The Chief Justice stressed the need for an independent verification by NALSA, with further instructions for the inspection to be completed in two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)