Swift Rescue Effort Saves Three Children After Wall Collapse in East Delhi

A swift joint rescue effort by locals and a PCR team saved three children after a wall collapse in Mandawali, East Delhi, due to heavy rain. The Delhi Fire Service responded promptly to the incident, deploying five tenders, but locals and a PCR unit had rescued the children before their arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and collaborative effort, local residents and a PCR team successfully rescued three children following the collapse of a wall in Mandawali, East Delhi, on Friday. The incident occurred as heavy rain battered the area, raising concerns of further structural failures.

Delhi Fire Service officials reported receiving a call about the wall collapse at 1 pm, prompting the dispatch of five fire tenders to the scene. However, by the time the fire service teams reached the location, vigilant locals and an acting PCR unit had already extracted the children from beneath the debris.

The rescued children were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The timely action of the community and emergency responders highlighted the importance of quick response in emergency situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

