Relief Efforts Amid Devastating Floods in Ferozepur

The flood crisis in Ferozepur, Punjab, remains severe, with approximately 16,000 acres of agricultural land submerged and 62 villages significantly affected.

Over 2,500 residents have been evacuated from flood-stricken areas by district authorities, and 13 relief camps have been established for displaced families, officials reported on Friday.

As floodwaters wreak havoc, the region grapples with numerous health challenges. Health Department data indicates more than 4,000 patients have received treatment at special OPDs set up in the affected zones. Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma confirmed the deployment of 28 medical teams in impacted areas, with a total of 160 teams throughout the district to bolster healthcare services.

These teams are equipped with vital medicines, medical staff, and ambulances to ensure prompt care for flood victims.

Officials, including Deputy Commissioner and SSP of Ferozepur, visited stricken zones to assess the situation. Superintending engineer Sandeep Goyal noted discharge rates of 2,77,398 cusecs upstream and 2,63,33 cusecs downstream at Harike, while at Hussainiwala, figures stood at 2,77,398 cusecs upstream and 2,60,716 cusecs downstream.

The neighboring Fazilka district also suffers, with 20 villages hit hard by the swelling waters of the Sutlej River.

Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu reported complete road connectivity loss to villages across the river, leaving areas like Muhar Jamsher isolated and cut off.

