Delhi's Record-Breaking Wettest August in 15 Years

Delhi is enduring its wettest August in over a decade, with a remarkable 399.8 mm of rainfall recorded so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This surpasses the city's previous August high of 455.8 mm in 2010.

This year, the rainfall level not only exceeds the August total of 390.3 mm from last year but also surpasses the long-period average. As of August 30, the city has recorded an exceptional 390.3 mm for the month, with potential for further rainfall in the remaining days.

The seasonal monsoon, which stretches from June 1 to September 30, has already delivered over 750 mm of rain to Delhi, edging it close to the annual rainfall mark of 774.4 mm. Despite the lack of weather warnings, the IMD classified the recent showers in various regions as moderate to heavy.

(With inputs from agencies.)