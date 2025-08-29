Left Menu

Delhi Expands Water Quality Monitoring to Curb Yamuna Pollution

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has launched a tender to install 41 online monitoring stations to track water quality in the Yamuna and major drains, as per a court directive. The initiative includes five years of operations to ensure real-time pollutant data, enhancing efforts to mitigate water pollution.

Updated: 29-08-2025 18:48 IST

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a tender to procure and install 41 online monitoring stations designed to track water quality in the Yamuna river and its major tributaries, increasing the original plan of 32 units.

This initiative will feature a five-year operation and maintenance period, providing continuous data transmission to the DPCC server for meticulous monitoring.

In alignment with the latest guidelines from the Central Pollution Control Board, these stations will assess various water quality parameters, ensuring compliance and timely action against the pollutants affecting the heavily contaminated Yamuna river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

