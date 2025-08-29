Delhi Expands Water Quality Monitoring to Curb Yamuna Pollution

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a tender to procure and install 41 online monitoring stations designed to track water quality in the Yamuna river and its major tributaries, increasing the original plan of 32 units.

This initiative will feature a five-year operation and maintenance period, providing continuous data transmission to the DPCC server for meticulous monitoring.

In alignment with the latest guidelines from the Central Pollution Control Board, these stations will assess various water quality parameters, ensuring compliance and timely action against the pollutants affecting the heavily contaminated Yamuna river.

(With inputs from agencies.)