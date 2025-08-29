Historic Floods Ravage Punjab: Unprecedented Deluge Submerges Lahore

In a catastrophic turn of events, Lahore and numerous areas across Pakistan's Punjab province have suffered unprecedented flooding for the first time in nearly four decades, claiming 22 lives within the last 24 hours. This devastation has primarily been due to the unusual monsoon rains and the release of excess water from India's eastern rivers, officials confirmed on Friday.

The impact is widespread, as approximately 1,700 villages, including significant sites like Kartarpur, lie inundated. Lahore, the provincial capital situated along the Ravi River, has seen parts submerged as floodwaters engulfed residential areas and damaged infrastructure.

Authorities, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Pakistan Army, have mobilized extensive rescue and relief efforts, evacuating over a million people to secure locations. The provincial administration maintains that the early warning systems are effectively operational and have played a crucial role in the timely evacuation process.

