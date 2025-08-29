Left Menu

Historic Floods Ravage Punjab: Unprecedented Deluge Submerges Lahore

Severe floods have submerged Lahore and various parts of Punjab in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 40 years, resulting in the death of at least 22 people in the last 24 hours. Over one million people have been evacuated due to the overflowing eastern rivers amid ongoing monsoon rains.

Lahore | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

In a catastrophic turn of events, Lahore and numerous areas across Pakistan's Punjab province have suffered unprecedented flooding for the first time in nearly four decades, claiming 22 lives within the last 24 hours. This devastation has primarily been due to the unusual monsoon rains and the release of excess water from India's eastern rivers, officials confirmed on Friday.

The impact is widespread, as approximately 1,700 villages, including significant sites like Kartarpur, lie inundated. Lahore, the provincial capital situated along the Ravi River, has seen parts submerged as floodwaters engulfed residential areas and damaged infrastructure.

Authorities, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Pakistan Army, have mobilized extensive rescue and relief efforts, evacuating over a million people to secure locations. The provincial administration maintains that the early warning systems are effectively operational and have played a crucial role in the timely evacuation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

