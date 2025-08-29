Chaos in the Himalayas: Floods and Landslides Ravage North India

Severe weather conditions continue to wreak havoc in northern India. Early Friday, cloudbursts in Uttarakhand resulted in five deaths and left 11 people missing. Manali witnessed the washing away of its right bank, turning parts into riverbeds. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed for the fourth day due to persistent landslides.

In Punjab's Patiala, authorities issued alerts for low-lying villages near the Ghaggar River as rains lashed the district. Extensive flooding has damaged 16,000 acres of crops in Ferozepur, affecting 62 villages. Across Maharashtra, incessant rainfall has disrupted life in Latur and Nanded districts, prompting school closures and calls for military assistance.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine suspended for four days due to security concerns. Aggravated weather also led to mass vehicle stranding along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, cutting off the region's main transport route. With water levels rising, rescue operations continue to be hindered in these dire conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)