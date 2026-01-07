Left Menu

Fog-Induced Tragedy in Punjab: 10 Lives Lost

In Pakistan's Punjab province, road accidents caused by dense fog led to the tragic deaths of at least ten people. A passenger bus fell into a ravine near Talagang, killing five, while a mini-truck collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on Toba Tek Singh-Faisalabad Road, resulting in five more fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:10 IST
Fog-Induced Tragedy in Punjab: 10 Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Dense fog in Pakistan's Punjab province proved fatal on Wednesday, resulting in two tragic road accidents that claimed at least ten lives. Visibility issues disrupted safe travel, leading to catastrophe.

In Talagang, a passenger bus en route from Rawalpindi to Multan veered off its path into a 100-foot ravine as the driver attempted to navigate through zero visibility. Five people aboard, including the driver, succumbed immediately, while 27 more were injured, with several in critical condition.

Meanwhile, another fog-related incident occurred on Toba Tek Singh-Faisalabad Road. A mini-truck carrying livestock overturned after colliding with a motorcycle rickshaw. Among the deceased were five individuals, including a child. Emergency services rushed the injured to a local hospital, where their conditions are reported to be stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Counter to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Europe's Counter to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Supreme Court Weighs Solutions for Stray Dog Crisis on Roads

Supreme Court Weighs Solutions for Stray Dog Crisis on Roads

 India
3
Emergency Teams Battle ONGC Gas Well Blowout in Konaseema

Emergency Teams Battle ONGC Gas Well Blowout in Konaseema

 India
4
Rising Star Jacob Bethell Shines in the Ashes with Maiden Test Century

Rising Star Jacob Bethell Shines in the Ashes with Maiden Test Century

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026