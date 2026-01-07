Fog-Induced Tragedy in Punjab: 10 Lives Lost
In Pakistan's Punjab province, road accidents caused by dense fog led to the tragic deaths of at least ten people. A passenger bus fell into a ravine near Talagang, killing five, while a mini-truck collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on Toba Tek Singh-Faisalabad Road, resulting in five more fatalities.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Dense fog in Pakistan's Punjab province proved fatal on Wednesday, resulting in two tragic road accidents that claimed at least ten lives. Visibility issues disrupted safe travel, leading to catastrophe.
In Talagang, a passenger bus en route from Rawalpindi to Multan veered off its path into a 100-foot ravine as the driver attempted to navigate through zero visibility. Five people aboard, including the driver, succumbed immediately, while 27 more were injured, with several in critical condition.
Meanwhile, another fog-related incident occurred on Toba Tek Singh-Faisalabad Road. A mini-truck carrying livestock overturned after colliding with a motorcycle rickshaw. Among the deceased were five individuals, including a child. Emergency services rushed the injured to a local hospital, where their conditions are reported to be stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fog
- accidents
- Punjab
- Pakistan
- road safety
- bus crash
- mini-truck
- visibility
- injuries
- emergency services
ALSO READ
Karachi's Road Safety Dilemma: Progress Amid Persistent Challenges
Lights, Camera, Safety! Himachal's Road Safety Film Fest
Odisha Government Launches Road Safety Initiatives for Safer Highways
Himachal Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Safety Campaign to Curb Accidents
Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar