Fog-Induced Tragedy in Punjab: 10 Lives Lost

Dense fog in Pakistan's Punjab province proved fatal on Wednesday, resulting in two tragic road accidents that claimed at least ten lives. Visibility issues disrupted safe travel, leading to catastrophe.

In Talagang, a passenger bus en route from Rawalpindi to Multan veered off its path into a 100-foot ravine as the driver attempted to navigate through zero visibility. Five people aboard, including the driver, succumbed immediately, while 27 more were injured, with several in critical condition.

Meanwhile, another fog-related incident occurred on Toba Tek Singh-Faisalabad Road. A mini-truck carrying livestock overturned after colliding with a motorcycle rickshaw. Among the deceased were five individuals, including a child. Emergency services rushed the injured to a local hospital, where their conditions are reported to be stable.

