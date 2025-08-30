Sky-High Ambitions: India's Airport Expansion Challenges

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that an international study will soon be initiated to find solutions to building height restrictions near upcoming airports. The move is part of broader efforts to enhance operations by addressing both aero and non-aero service expansions around airports.

India's civil aviation market is witnessing significant growth; the nation has increased its number of operational airports from 88 to 162 over the past 11 years. In a speech at a real estate conference, Naidu emphasized the strategic importance of real estate development near these emerging airports.

With plans to establish 50 new airports within the next five years, the government envisions potential for more than 350 airports across the country. Naidu made these comments at the 17th National Convention of realtors' body Naredco, held in New Delhi, emphasizing the theme 'India Builds: Reimagining Growth through Real Estate and Infrastructure.'