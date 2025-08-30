India Launches First Certified Labs for Nutritional Supplement Testing in Sports

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India, organised the Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to strengthen India’s sports goods ecosystem and promote indigenous manufacturing. A landmark announcement was made at the event regarding the establishment of India’s first Nutritional Supplement Testing laboratories accredited by NABL and approved as FSSAI referral labs.

Accredited Supplement Testing Labs Announced

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, formally felicitated the two institutions entrusted with this pioneering responsibility:

Centre of Excellence for Research and Analysis of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Analytical Testing Laboratory, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad.

These labs have been established under a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MYAS, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the respective institutions.

Addressing a Long-Standing Gap in Indian Sports

Nutritional supplements are widely used by athletes to enhance performance, aid recovery, and maintain fitness. However, the lack of specialised testing facilities in India has often exposed athletes to the risk of inadvertent doping — unknowingly consuming unsafe or contaminated products that contain banned substances.

For the first time, India now has dedicated laboratories capable of testing supplements for World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-prohibited substances. These facilities will:

Ensure supplements available in India are safe, certified, and reliable .

Help athletes avoid unintentional doping violations .

Promote clean sport and fair play .

Strengthen the country’s anti-doping framework and scientific infrastructure.

A Boost for Fair Play and Athlete Confidence

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mandaviya underlined that the labs will provide athletes with confidence that their nutritional supplements are free from harmful or banned substances. He noted that this initiative represents a major step forward in athlete protection and sports integrity.

He added, “For decades, our athletes have relied on imported supplements or faced the risk of contaminated products. With these accredited labs, India has taken a decisive step to protect athletes, ensure safe sports practices, and strengthen its anti-doping ecosystem.”

Strengthening India’s Sports Science Ecosystem

The establishment of these labs aligns with the government’s broader push to integrate science, technology, and health safety into sports policy. By creating accredited infrastructure within India, the country reduces dependence on overseas testing facilities, shortens turnaround times for results, and enhances transparency in the system.

Experts noted that the labs will not only serve elite athletes but also benefit sports academies, grassroots training centres, and fitness enthusiasts, ensuring that certified safe supplements are accessible at all levels.

Towards an Atmanirbhar Sports Framework

The move complements other recent initiatives such as:

Recognition of Sports Goods Manufacturing under national industrial policy frameworks.

Capacity building for anti-doping education and awareness .

Integration of sports science and nutrition into India’s Athlete Development Pathways.

Together, these steps support the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in sports, where India builds not just athletes, but the entire ecosystem of equipment, science, nutrition, and testing domestically.

The launch of India’s first NABL-accredited, FSSAI referral Nutritional Supplement Testing Labs marks a watershed moment in the country’s sports journey. By safeguarding athletes from inadvertent doping risks, strengthening scientific research, and ensuring product quality, the initiative takes India a step closer to its dream of becoming a global sporting powerhouse rooted in integrity and fairness.