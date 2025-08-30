Cities Encroach, Wildlife Suffers: A Call for Co-existence and Justice

The rapid pace of urbanization and industrial growth is nudging humanity closer to wildlife, resulting in unprecedented conflicts, highlighted Justice Surya Kant at a regional conference. He noted that as cities stretch toward forest lands, humans and animals are pressed into close proximity, heightening friction.

Voices from the Supreme Court, including Justices B V Nagarathna and M M Sundresh, echoed the concern, noting it's not wildlife infringing on urban spaces but rather the reverse. Justice Nagarathna advocates for a shift, from an anthropocentric to an ecocentric worldview, emphasizing the urgent need to reduce humanity's consumption of natural resources beyond the planet's capacity to regenerate.

Justice Surya Kant asserted the detrimental impact on marginalized communities, often left powerless and without support amidst conflicts exacerbated by urban encroachment. The new NALSA scheme promises crucial redressal, compensation, and legal aid, while officials demand holistic policies to ensure wildlife and human community welfare.