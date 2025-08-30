Left Menu

Unity in Cleanliness: Delhi's Human Chain Revolution

A massive human chain was formed in Delhi to promote cleanliness under the 'Delhi Ko Kooda Se Azadi' campaign. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh led residents in advocating for waste segregation and community cleaning. The initiative seeks to eliminate garbage and enhance the city's health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 23:37 IST
In a significant initiative to promote cleanliness, a large human chain extended from Rohini to Japanese Park on Saturday as part of the 'Delhi Ko Kooda Se Azadi: Swachhta Abhiyan' campaign. Joining this movement was Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, who urged citizens to adopt waste segregation practices at home.

At another event in Rohini's Sector-10, organized by the MCD, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the social welfare minister, and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh called on citizens to actively engage in the cleanliness drive.

Minister Singh further demonstrated his commitment by picking up a broom to clean local streets and highlighted the importance of community involvement. Urging citizens to segregate waste, avoid single-use plastics, and encourage cleanliness among children, he emphasized that a clean city equates to a secure and developed Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

