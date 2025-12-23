Left Menu

BJP Councillor's Apology After Viral Language Controversy

BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary issued an apology for her offensive remarks aimed at an African national, a football coach in East Delhi. The incident, captured in a viral video, led to Chaudhary being summoned and counselled by party leaders. Chaudhary expressed regret for her actions and remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the video, Chaudhary confronts the coach teaching in an East Delhi park, questioning his lack of Hindi proficiency and insisting he learn it within a month. Initially defending her stance, she claimed revenue issues and park cleanliness as context.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, addressing the situation, stated that sports transcends language barriers and advised Chaudhary on appropriate conduct. The incident has prompted a local BJP visit to the park to engage with the affected coach and his trainee children.

