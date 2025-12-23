BJP Councillor's Apology After Viral Language Controversy

BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary faced backlash after a video of her using offensive language towards an African football coach went viral. She later apologised, having been summoned and counselled by Delhi BJP leaders.

In the video, Chaudhary confronts the coach teaching in an East Delhi park, questioning his lack of Hindi proficiency and insisting he learn it within a month. Initially defending her stance, she claimed revenue issues and park cleanliness as context.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, addressing the situation, stated that sports transcends language barriers and advised Chaudhary on appropriate conduct. The incident has prompted a local BJP visit to the park to engage with the affected coach and his trainee children.

(With inputs from agencies.)