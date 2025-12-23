No Charges for Bob Vylan's Glastonbury Remarks

The British police have decided not to pursue any action concerning the comments made by punk duo Bob Vylan about the Israeli military during their performance at the Glastonbury music festival in June.

Avon and Somerset Police stated on Tuesday that after a thorough review of the evidence, the remarks did not meet the criminal threshold set by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), therefore, no prosecution will take place.

The decision brings closure to the incident surrounding the controversial comments made at the iconic festival, maintaining Bob Vylan's artistic freedom without legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)