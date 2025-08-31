New System Shifts Green Credits to Canopy Density

The government has reformed its system for awarding green credits, transitioning from immediate post-plantation rewards to credits granted only after tangible ecological restoration. This change, effective from August 29, aims to ensure a sustained impact on biodiversity and ecology, rather than a fleeting increase in tree numbers.

Initially introduced in 2024, the green credit system allowed credits based on the number of trees planted. Now, credits will be awarded only after five years, provided the restored land achieves at least 40% canopy density. This outcome-based approach emphasizes genuine ecological gains rather than just plantation figures.

Furthermore, the new regulation stipulates that these credits are non-tradable and only allow for a one-time exchange for obligations like compensatory afforestation and CSR. This complex but thoughtful reform reflects a significant shift in how environmental efforts are valued and verified.

