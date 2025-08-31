Above-Normal Rainfall Expected to Cap India's September

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall for September, highlighting a continuation of a season fraught with heavy downpours and natural calamities. Sunday's announcement signals potential challenges for various regions across the country.

IMD projects that September 2025's average rainfall will exceed 109 percent of the standard long-term average of 167.9 mm. While most areas can expect normal to above-normal precipitation, some parts of northeast, east, northwest, and southern peninsular India may receive below-normal rainfall.

In an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra cautioned that the anticipated heavy rainfall could lead to landslides and flash floods, particularly in Uttarakhand, potentially disturbing normal life in regions such as south Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan. He stressed the importance of vigilance regarding river flooding, notably in Uttarakhand and the upper catchment zones of the Mahanadi river in Chhattisgarh.

