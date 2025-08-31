Left Menu

Kerala's New Tunnel Road: A Gateway to Progress

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the construction of the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road, promising improved connectivity and economic boost in northern Kerala. The project aims to address transport challenges through the Thamarassery ghat road and drive regional development despite financial constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:49 IST
In a significant infrastructural milestone for Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the construction of the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road on Sunday. The eagerly awaited project is set to enhance connectivity between northern Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, promising an economic uplift for the region.

During the launch, Vijayan emphasized the road's potential to bolster the commercial, industrial, and tourism sectors. This project, upon completion, will become Kerala's longest and India's third-longest tunnel road, aligning with commitments made in the LDF government's election manifesto.

The Chief Minister addressed financial challenges citing limited central support but praised the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for significant backing. The new tunnel, funded with Rs 2,143 crore from KIIFB, aims to transform the existing transport landscape, cutting the journey from Anakkampoyil to Meppadi nearly in half.

