Efforts Underway for Rapid Restoration of Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday embarked on a road journey from Srinagar to Jammu, aimed at assessing the ongoing restoration efforts on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Closed for six days due to severe weather-induced landslides, the pivotal 250-kilometre highway is the only all-weather route linking Kashmir with the rest of the nation. Abdullah emphasized the prioritization of restoring essential goods supply lines to the region.

As work continues, officials are examining an alternative route to temporarily manage two-way traffic, while Abdullah prepares to update Home Minister Amit Shah on the advancements.

