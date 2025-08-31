Left Menu

Efforts Underway for Rapid Restoration of Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah traveled by road to inspect restoration work on the crucial Jammu-Srinagar highway, closed due to landslides and rain damage. Efforts are focused on reopening the road and ensuring essential supply lines. An alternative route is being explored to facilitate traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:54 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday embarked on a road journey from Srinagar to Jammu, aimed at assessing the ongoing restoration efforts on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Closed for six days due to severe weather-induced landslides, the pivotal 250-kilometre highway is the only all-weather route linking Kashmir with the rest of the nation. Abdullah emphasized the prioritization of restoring essential goods supply lines to the region.

As work continues, officials are examining an alternative route to temporarily manage two-way traffic, while Abdullah prepares to update Home Minister Amit Shah on the advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

