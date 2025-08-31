Left Menu

Punjab Deluge: A State Under Siege by Rain

Several parts of Punjab experienced significant rainfall Sunday as the state grapples with severe flooding, intensified by swollen rivers from heavy downpours in neighboring regions. Major affected areas include Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bathinda. Relief efforts by authorities continue amidst forecasts for more rain in Punjab and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:48 IST
Punjab Deluge: A State Under Siege by Rain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab faced relentless rains on Sunday, exacerbating the already severe flooding caused by the overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. These conditions stem from heavy rainfalls in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The meteorological department predicts continued showers, with light to moderate rain on Monday and heavier rainfall expected in isolated areas by Tuesday. Notable rain accumulations were recorded in Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bathinda.

Flood-stricken districts like Pathankot and Gurdaspur are receiving ongoing support from the NDRF, Army, BSF, and local authorities. Similar weather patterns are forecasted for Haryana, impacting regions like Ambala and Rohtak. Rescue missions remain critical as further weather challenges loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India
2
Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

 India
3
Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

 India
4
Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025