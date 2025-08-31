Punjab Deluge: A State Under Siege by Rain

Punjab faced relentless rains on Sunday, exacerbating the already severe flooding caused by the overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. These conditions stem from heavy rainfalls in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The meteorological department predicts continued showers, with light to moderate rain on Monday and heavier rainfall expected in isolated areas by Tuesday. Notable rain accumulations were recorded in Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bathinda.

Flood-stricken districts like Pathankot and Gurdaspur are receiving ongoing support from the NDRF, Army, BSF, and local authorities. Similar weather patterns are forecasted for Haryana, impacting regions like Ambala and Rohtak. Rescue missions remain critical as further weather challenges loom.

