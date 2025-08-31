Pawar Urges Shift from Agriculture to Industry Amidst Urban Expansion
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar urges young entrepreneurs to focus on setting up industries and businesses amid decreasing farmland due to infrastructure expansion in Pune district. Highlighting upcoming airports' roles, he stresses the need for a mindset shift from agriculture to industry to accommodate infrastructure development.
Sharad Pawar, president of the NCP (SP), addressed the challenges posed by shrinking farmland amidst burgeoning infrastructure projects in Pune district. Speaking on Sunday, he encouraged youth to engage more in industrial and business endeavors rather than traditional farming.
Pawar emphasized the transformative effects of the upcoming Purandar airport, which he believes will be pivotal in regional development, mirroring changes seen in Panvel with the Navi Mumbai international airport. He highlighted the envisioned demographic shift as people migrate towards burgeoning urban centers.
Additionally, Pawar commented on infrastructure strain, noting increased traffic congestion and the necessity for a generational shift in mindset towards diverse economic activities beyond agriculture.
