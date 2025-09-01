Twin Quakes Shake Afghanistan: A Tale of Unstable Terrain

A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck late Sunday near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremor's epicenter was located 36 kilometers north of Basawul, Afghanistan, with a depth of 10 kilometers. No damages were initially reported following the 11:47 pm local time quake.

This recent seismic activity comes shortly after a more deadly 6.3 magnitude earthquake on October 7, 2023, in the same region. That disaster claimed an estimated 4,000 lives according to the Taliban government, although the UN reported significantly fewer fatalities, estimating around 1,500.

The October earthquake and its aftermath mark a significant chapter in Afghanistan's history, highlighting the precarious conditions faced by inhabitants due to frequent natural disturbances. These events amplify the need for robust infrastructure and emergency responses amid ongoing global and regional challenges.