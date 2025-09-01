Left Menu

Twin Quakes Shake Afghanistan: A Tale of Unstable Terrain

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Afghanistan near the Pakistan border, echoing the devastating 6.3 quake earlier this month. The recent quake, originating near Basawul, showed no immediate damage. Earlier, conflicting death tolls from the October 7 earthquake underline this region's vulnerability to natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 01-09-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 01:55 IST
Twin Quakes Shake Afghanistan: A Tale of Unstable Terrain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck late Sunday near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremor's epicenter was located 36 kilometers north of Basawul, Afghanistan, with a depth of 10 kilometers. No damages were initially reported following the 11:47 pm local time quake.

This recent seismic activity comes shortly after a more deadly 6.3 magnitude earthquake on October 7, 2023, in the same region. That disaster claimed an estimated 4,000 lives according to the Taliban government, although the UN reported significantly fewer fatalities, estimating around 1,500.

The October earthquake and its aftermath mark a significant chapter in Afghanistan's history, highlighting the precarious conditions faced by inhabitants due to frequent natural disturbances. These events amplify the need for robust infrastructure and emergency responses amid ongoing global and regional challenges.

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Splash Near Yanbu Spurs Investigation

Mysterious Splash Near Yanbu Spurs Investigation

 Global
2
Court Blocks Trump-Era Deportation of Guatemalan Children Amid Legal Challenge

Court Blocks Trump-Era Deportation of Guatemalan Children Amid Legal Challen...

 Global
3
Houthi Forces Raid UN Offices Amid Heightened Tensions

Houthi Forces Raid UN Offices Amid Heightened Tensions

 Global
4
Twin Quakes Shake Afghanistan: A Tale of Unstable Terrain

Twin Quakes Shake Afghanistan: A Tale of Unstable Terrain

 Afghanistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025