Seismic Turmoil: Earthquakes Strike Afghanistan-Pakistan Border

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border, followed by another 4.5 magnitude quake. The epicenter was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, impacting 15 people who were injured. This event follows a deadly 6.3 magnitude earthquake in early October 2023 that saw extensive casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 01-09-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 02:24 IST
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located near Jalalabad in the Nangarhar province, with a depth of 8 kilometers. It occurred at 11:47 pm local time.

Naqibullah Rahimi, spokesperson for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, confirmed that 15 people were injured and taken to the hospital. A second quake, measuring 4.5 in magnitude, hit the same region 20 minutes later. This follows a devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake on October 7, 2023, which resulted in significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

