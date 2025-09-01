Seismic Turmoil: Earthquakes Strike Afghanistan-Pakistan Border

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located near Jalalabad in the Nangarhar province, with a depth of 8 kilometers. It occurred at 11:47 pm local time.

Naqibullah Rahimi, spokesperson for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, confirmed that 15 people were injured and taken to the hospital. A second quake, measuring 4.5 in magnitude, hit the same region 20 minutes later. This follows a devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake on October 7, 2023, which resulted in significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)